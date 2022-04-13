Menu
Darlene V. Dummer

Darlene V. Dummer

WEST SALEM - Darlene V. Dummer, 79 of West Salem, WI, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday April 25, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem, WI. Private family burial will follow. Friends may call on the family at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

The family would like to invite you to a less formal celebration of Darlene's life to be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday evening the 24th at the Stoney Creek Hotel; 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Rd., Onalaska, WI. 54650

To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
