Darlene M. Kleven

ONALASKA - Darlene M. Kleven, 79, of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Lakeview Health Center in West Salem.

She was born September 3, 1941, in La Crosse, to Joseph and Edna (Bahr) Schrabeck. She married Thomas "Curly" Kleven on December 15, 1962, in Caledonia, Minn. Tom preceded her in death on February 22, 2019.

Darlene worked as the office administrator for Photo Art Metal Corp. in La Crosse for many years. She then worked for Catholic Charities for a short time before retiring.

Darlene and Tom served as Oktoberfest Grenadiers for many years. They also served as City Ambassadors as part of the La Crosse Dubna Friendship Association's Sister City program. Both Darlene and Tom enjoyed dancing and would often travel to area clubs to do so. They also enjoyed cross-county skiing together; an activity they enjoyed doing well into their 60's. Darlene was always a wonderful hostess and delighted in entertaining both family and friends at her home.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen (Kevin) Zabel and Michael (Christine) Kleven; step-son, Doug (Pat) Arneson; grandchildren: Krystal (Benjamin) Reed, Megan (Brent) Ustby, Courtney Tester, and Jessica Kleven; five great grandchildren: Charlei, Braxton, Hazel, Marbree and Fletcher; one sister, Delores (Barry) Smith; and nieces, nephews and other extended family. In addition to her husband, Tom, Darlene was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Joseph Schrabeck and his wife, Bernice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.