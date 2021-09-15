Menu
Darlene Joyce Lamb
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Darlene Joyce Lamb

Darlene Joyce Lamb, 83, of Onalaska, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Greenmound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main Street, Holmen, WI
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main Street, Holmen, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
