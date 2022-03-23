Menu
Darlene Sullivan
Roth Family Cremation Center
S3611 Duncan Lane
Viroqua, WI

Darlene Sullivan

CASHTON - Darlene Sullivan of Cashton passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She is survived by two sons: Jim (Andrea) of Lone Rock, WI, and Brent of South Lyon, MI; one daughter, Michelle (Jeremy) Olson of La Crosse; four grandchildren: Eric, Christopher, Tyler, Hannah; special friends: Alison, Aly, and Jordan. She is also survived by four sisters: Linda (Bob) Evans, Carolyn (Roger) Anderson, Deanna (Claremont) Jacobson, and Sherry (Tom) Gibbons; one brother Monte (Darlene) Torgerson; two sister in-laws: Colleen Sowa of La Crosse and Patricia Wood of Panama City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband James; her parents: Maurice and Harriet Torgerson; her in-laws: Charles and Patricia Sullivan; and six brothers-in-law.

Per Darlene's wishes no formal funeral services will be held. Jim and Darlene's ashes will be co-mingled and buried privately at the Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge. Special thanks to Gundersen Health Oncology and Hospice services, Dr. Gil Harmon and Jason Mowery RN.

Memorials can be directed to La Farge Free Methodist Church.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter because that is how I will remember all of you."

The Roth Family Cremation Center is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Roth Family Cremation Center
