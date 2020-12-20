Menu
Darlene Harriet Wick
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Darlene Harriet Wick

HOLMEN-- Darlene Harriet Wick, 83, of Holmen passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 19, 1937, to Sherman and Florence Johnson. She married the love of her life and soulmate, Dean Howard Wick, Feb. 23, 1957, in Albert Lea, Minn.

Darlene enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and putting together puzzles, but most of all loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and husband. Darlene and Dean were winter Texans for 17 years and would often take trips across the border to Mexico. Darlene will always be known to those close to her as a very loving, deeply caring, and wonderfully giving person.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, David (Terri) Wick, De Anda (Dennis) Levine; grandchildren, Alysia Wick, Sara Levine, Hanna Levine, Erika Levine; great-grandson, Easton Berger-Wick; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Elaine Marilyn Jahns.

The family would like to thank Dick and Janny Rierson and Bill and Nancy Gorst, for a wonderful lifelong friendship. The family would also like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System for their care.

In accordance with Darlene's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To wonderful past neighbors I had in Allouez. Cherished in my heart are memories and love. My sympathies to all of the family.
Jodi Thiry
January 6, 2021
