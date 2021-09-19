Menu
Darrel F. Woods
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Darrel F. Woods

PHOENIX, AZ - Darrel F. Woods, age 72, formerly of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday August 28, 2021 after a brief illness (cancer) in Phoenix, Arizona. Darrel was born in Great Falls, MT, on November 1, 1948 to Sam and Dorothy (Schuster) Woods and was raised in Aberdeen, SD.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Patti (Supyk) Woods and her three sons: Michael (Christi) Supyk, Brett (Danielle) Supyk and Joshua Supyk; siblings: Doug (Val) Woods, Cherokee, Iowa; Debbie (Woods) Squire (Kip), Omaha, NE; and David (Mary Jo) Woods, Aberdeen, SD; mother-in-law, Jeanette Micke, Breckenridge MN; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Mark) Kopetsky, Milwaukee WI; brothers-in-law: Keith (Kara) Micke, Glendo, WY; Paul Micke, St. Paul, MN; and Tom Micke, Anchorage, AK; Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou (Micke) Woods and their children: Michael Woods and Michelle Woods all from Onalaska, Wisconsin; his parents, Sam and Dorothy (Schuster) Woods; sister, Diane (Woods) Swisher and her husband, Steve Swisher; father-in-law Al Micke and brothers-in-law: Gary and David Micke.

Darrel was a loving, kind and compassionate person who always helped others. He will be missed.

A service is planned for a later date.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
Our sincere sympathy from Onalaska. I knew Darrel when he was in Onalaska WI, and a member of St. Patrick Parish. He was a marvelously generous and kind person. I have just retired from work at St. Patrick's and knew his family when he lived here. Again my sincere sympathy to Patti and children.
Margaret Hickey
September 27, 2021
We would like to offer our sincere condolences for your loss. Darrel was a very special person that was ALWAYS willing to help us out whenever asked. He will be forever in our hearts and prayers. Neighbors in Onalaska WI
Alex & Julie Hernandez
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Darrel and I were good friends in high school and played on the same basketball team. I am sorry that we did not stay in touch through the years.
Skip Johnson
Friend
September 22, 2021
May the gates of Heaven swing wide open for you big D. You were so instrumental volunteering at St Patrick's in Onalaska. Your gracious demeaner and joking made everyone smile. Thank you for the fond memories, may your eternal home welcome you with open arms.
Nancy Schreier
Friend
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Patti and family. I knew Darrel when he lived in Onalaska! He was a great man.
Deb Horstman
September 19, 2021
