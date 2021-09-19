Darrel F. Woods

PHOENIX, AZ - Darrel F. Woods, age 72, formerly of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday August 28, 2021 after a brief illness (cancer) in Phoenix, Arizona. Darrel was born in Great Falls, MT, on November 1, 1948 to Sam and Dorothy (Schuster) Woods and was raised in Aberdeen, SD.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Patti (Supyk) Woods and her three sons: Michael (Christi) Supyk, Brett (Danielle) Supyk and Joshua Supyk; siblings: Doug (Val) Woods, Cherokee, Iowa; Debbie (Woods) Squire (Kip), Omaha, NE; and David (Mary Jo) Woods, Aberdeen, SD; mother-in-law, Jeanette Micke, Breckenridge MN; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Mark) Kopetsky, Milwaukee WI; brothers-in-law: Keith (Kara) Micke, Glendo, WY; Paul Micke, St. Paul, MN; and Tom Micke, Anchorage, AK; Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou (Micke) Woods and their children: Michael Woods and Michelle Woods all from Onalaska, Wisconsin; his parents, Sam and Dorothy (Schuster) Woods; sister, Diane (Woods) Swisher and her husband, Steve Swisher; father-in-law Al Micke and brothers-in-law: Gary and David Micke.

Darrel was a loving, kind and compassionate person who always helped others. He will be missed.

A service is planned for a later date.