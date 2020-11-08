David Allan Jackson

David Allan Jackson, 79, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born Dec. 3, 1940, to Henry and Tillie (Feigum) Jackson. Dave married Priscilla "Percy" Johnson, Aug. 18, 1963. He worked his way through college building 50-foot wooden grain elevators in the summer. In 1966, Dave and Percy moved to Viroqua, where he taught business education for 32 years. Later, he earned his Master's degree in business from Winona State.

Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Percy; and their children, Scott (Lori), Kaia, and Barry; grandchildren, Christopher, Thor, Nyles, and Gunnar; brothers, Clayton (JoAnne), Norris, Truman (Kathy), and Gary (Patricia); sister, Janice (Mike) Cruze; sister-in-law, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerome, Raymond, and Curtis; sister-in-law, Marlys. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.