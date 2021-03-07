David John Amborn

WEST SALEM -- David John Amborn, 68, West Salem passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday Feb. 14, 2021.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 25, 1952, to Elmer J. and Ruth Ann (Ikert) Amborn.

David grew up in his much-loved Bangor. After graduating from Bangor High School, David went on to obtain a degree in social work from La Crosse State University. He then pursued work locally, in Houston, Texas, as well as Gillette, Wyo., in the construction field. David began his career at Gundersen Health System in 1988, when he joined Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) as Telethon Coordinator. In 1992, he accepted the role of executive director for the Lutheran Hospital Foundation. Later with what is currently the Gundersen Medical Foundation, David became Director of Operations and then the Foundation's Director of Community Engagement, until his retirement in 2016. In addition to his work at Gundersen, David was embedded in other services to the community in his role as a board member for many community organizations.

David is survived by his life partner of 17 years, Karen (Bina) Gilster; and her sons, Norman and Chelsea (Gaulke) Gilster and their daughter, Hazel, of West Salem, Ethan Sobkowiak of La Crosse, Andrew Sobkowiak and Julia (Callaghan) of West Salem; David's mother, Ruth Ann of La Crosse; his brother, Paul and Sheri (Torgerud) Amborn of Bangor; niece, Heather (Amborn) and Scott Garrison and their children, Noah and Caleb of Fitchburg; nephews, Cole Amborn of Middleton, Wis., and Cade Amborn of Madison, Wis; two aunts, Doris (Leo) Mashak of Bangor and Marilyn (Paul) Hemker of Onalaska; and cousins from both families; Karen's parents, Don and Elaine (Wuensch) Bina of St. Joseph Ridge; plus the entire Bina family. All were deeply loved by David.

David was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; an infant brother, Tommy; his uncles, Roy Amborn, Leo Mashak and Paul Hemker; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring, as the Covid threat diminishes.

Memorials can be given to one of the many organizations David loved: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, c/o Gundersen Medical Foundation, Rotary Works Foundation-Downtown Rotary of La Crosse, The Parenting Place of La Crosse, The Children's Museum of La Crosse, The La Crosse Community Theatre, Coulee Council on Addictions of La Crosse, or the Bangor Scholarship Foundation. To read David's life story and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

"The way through sorrow and grief, is to find purpose!" David's life of service will help guide us all to find "purpose" in finding the best in everyone while caring for those who can't always care for themselves. And David will say, "Good work!"