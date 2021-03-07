Menu
David John Amborn
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

David John Amborn

WEST SALEM -- David John Amborn, 68, West Salem passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday Feb. 14, 2021.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 25, 1952, to Elmer J. and Ruth Ann (Ikert) Amborn.

David grew up in his much-loved Bangor. After graduating from Bangor High School, David went on to obtain a degree in social work from La Crosse State University. He then pursued work locally, in Houston, Texas, as well as Gillette, Wyo., in the construction field. David began his career at Gundersen Health System in 1988, when he joined Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) as Telethon Coordinator. In 1992, he accepted the role of executive director for the Lutheran Hospital Foundation. Later with what is currently the Gundersen Medical Foundation, David became Director of Operations and then the Foundation's Director of Community Engagement, until his retirement in 2016. In addition to his work at Gundersen, David was embedded in other services to the community in his role as a board member for many community organizations.

David is survived by his life partner of 17 years, Karen (Bina) Gilster; and her sons, Norman and Chelsea (Gaulke) Gilster and their daughter, Hazel, of West Salem, Ethan Sobkowiak of La Crosse, Andrew Sobkowiak and Julia (Callaghan) of West Salem; David's mother, Ruth Ann of La Crosse; his brother, Paul and Sheri (Torgerud) Amborn of Bangor; niece, Heather (Amborn) and Scott Garrison and their children, Noah and Caleb of Fitchburg; nephews, Cole Amborn of Middleton, Wis., and Cade Amborn of Madison, Wis; two aunts, Doris (Leo) Mashak of Bangor and Marilyn (Paul) Hemker of Onalaska; and cousins from both families; Karen's parents, Don and Elaine (Wuensch) Bina of St. Joseph Ridge; plus the entire Bina family. All were deeply loved by David.

David was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; an infant brother, Tommy; his uncles, Roy Amborn, Leo Mashak and Paul Hemker; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring, as the Covid threat diminishes.

Memorials can be given to one of the many organizations David loved: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, c/o Gundersen Medical Foundation, Rotary Works Foundation-Downtown Rotary of La Crosse, The Parenting Place of La Crosse, The Children's Museum of La Crosse, The La Crosse Community Theatre, Coulee Council on Addictions of La Crosse, or the Bangor Scholarship Foundation. To read David's life story and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

"The way through sorrow and grief, is to find purpose!" David's life of service will help guide us all to find "purpose" in finding the best in everyone while caring for those who can't always care for themselves. And David will say, "Good work!"


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of David's passing. I knew him through Rotary when I lived in La Crosse and always appreciated his kindness and compassion for others.
Heidi Macpherson
Friend
May 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all.
Jerry and Sharon Mason
March 23, 2021
Karen & family and Paul & family,
Scott and I are so very sorry for your loss. David’s passing doesn’t seem real because we didn’t see a lot of people during COVID. We are glad we were able to join you in Las Vegas before the virus really took hold. Our memories and photos will always be cherished. God bless you and help you find peace in your loss. Scott & Laurie Perry
Scott & laurie Perry
March 16, 2021
Marine Credit Union
March 8, 2021
Hello Karen, Ellen and I would like to send our condolences on David's passing. Ellen knew David through the Gundersen Lutheran Foundation. El is recovering from a stroke and couldn't explain much about that time to me, sorry. Anyway, we remember you fondly from our time at WKBT. We want to say how sorry we are for you and your children's loss. Greg and Ellen
Greg and Ellen Koelker
Friend
March 7, 2021
David was so loved and admired by all. Roger and I knew him through Rotary and saw him at work. He lived a lot Fe of service and reminded us how to do it. My condolences to you all. Sondra
Sondra LeGrand
Friend
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Karen, Ruth Ann, Paul & his family. It was shocking & very sad news to hear of Dave’s passing. He had so much to live for! God must have needed him more & maybe somethings done in heaven! He was a dear friend, classmate for many many years & our families were family friends. Remember our families renting a pontoon on Lake Neshonac fishing & grilling. It wasn’t a plush pontoon like they are now. It was bring your own chairs, grill & cooler!
Our class reunions won’t be the same without you nor will Bangor! RIP Dave! You are one of a kind!
Sincerely,
Lyn & Rich Hundt
Lyn Hundt
Classmate
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to David’s family and friends. David was a kind and generous man, giving of his time and talents to the community. His leadership at Gundersen Foundation was outstanding. We will all miss him.
Cheryl Ieth
Friend
February 24, 2021
Sending heart felt sympathy and my condolences to both the Amborn and Bruns families.
Ute Bruns
February 23, 2021
We are kindred spirits in grief. Losing our husbands begins a new journey for us. My deepest condolences. I worked with David for some years packing fruit for Rotary. He was a force for Rotary and made sure those baskets were done. I always admired how he quietly but forcefully accomplished any work to be done. His work at Gundersen touched us all. So I am so sad and pray you stay well. Sondra
Sondra LeGrand
February 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Karen. David was always so kind. I enjoyed all the time we spent together at WLTA functions. You and he are dear to my heart.
Sara Lindgren
Friend
February 22, 2021
Dear, dear David My heart is so sad at your passing. Thinking of you - Ruthann, Paul, Karen and family - with sympathy at this time of great sorrow. Thy Will Be Done. Kathy Greathouse Berigan Thin Thinking of you - Ruthann, Paul, Karen and family - with sympathy at this time of great sorrow.
Kathy Berigan
February 22, 2021
I´ve grown up with Dave from 3rd grade. Attending school at St. Paul´s together and biking to the Amborn house to play with Dave and Paul was very common as children. He always had a smile it seemed like. May your Lord hold you tightly in his arms during this time of deep sorrow. He holds Dave now and he will comfort you. People do not really die when the heart stops beating. As long as their lives, their values, the melody to which they lived and danced continue to play in the memories of loved ones and through their effects on the world, they live on. Dave will live on, because he touched so many lives during his short time on earth
Barb Hesselberg Braun
February 22, 2021
David will be missed.I had the pleasure of working with David at Gundersen for many years.Such a good guy whose humor never failed us.So many kiddos were helped by David’s passion to help families in need.
Barb Heintz
Friend
February 21, 2021
Whether it was for AFP, Rotary, or fundraising in general, David was such a great teacher, leader, and friend. He´s one of those giants! My thoughts and prayers for all who will miss him.
Stacey Vanden Heuvel
February 20, 2021
We were so saddened by the news of David´s passing, but we want you to know Karen that we are always here for you by phone and our home is always open to you. We love you.
Penny & Brian Giese
February 20, 2021
What a great guy he was. So sorry. RIP Dave.
Steve Kiedrowski
February 20, 2021
It was always a pleasure to spend time with David and Karen, Many an hour at WLTA meetings were spent. Karen I hope you know many are thinking of you.
Mike Turney
Friend
February 20, 2021
Dave was such a kind spirit and an individual who never missed the opportunity to recognize and chat with you no matter how busy his schedule was. I remember his booming voice and presence. God Bless Dave for all he did for so many. My sympathy to friends and family. He will be missed. June
June M Knudtson
February 20, 2021
I am sorry to hear of David's passing. You are in my thoughts. Hugs
Maryanne Borseth
February 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of David’s sudden passing! Wishing Karen and Dave’s family Gods love and peace during this difficult time.
Theresa Gentry
Friend
February 20, 2021
So sorry (and surprised) to hear of Dave's passing. Some of my best memories go all the way back to our time in band at Bangor High! We also shared in enjoyment of Community Theater. Wishing you God's comfort at this difficult time.
Ed (& Laurie) Solberg
Friend
February 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to David´s family and dear partner Karen. Every day is a gift, and he lived each one to the fullest. David´s legacy is tremendous, far-reaching, and meaningful to so many. He was a great friend to our family.
Roz Laraway
February 19, 2021
Sad to hear of your passing. Loved you as a Son-in -law. Ruth this is a very sad time for you. I know how you are feeling. Keep the Faith.
Betty Brockman
February 19, 2021
To the family of David Amborn. I am shocked to hear that David passed away. Please accept all my condolences to your whole family. If you need anything that I can do for you and that means anything please shoot me an email. God blessed David and his family Jesus name amen.
Dean Hussa
February 19, 2021
Karen I´m so sorry for your loss. Heartfelt sympathy. You were the best together!
Carla Lee Cash Seeks
February 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. I knew Dave from BHS. Was a transfer student from La Crosse in my junior year so only got to know him for a short time. He was always kind and considerate and loved to watch him play on the basketball court along with the other guys. We had a very good year in 1970. Hope you find the peace and comfort you need through this time of grieving through all those who knew Dave. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Deb (Dwyer) O'Rourke
Classmate
February 19, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of David to you Karen and family. He touched so many people in ways he never knew. David was so kind, gentle, humorous, and always a friend to all. I had the privilege of participating in a leadership program with him and found him so respectable and genuine. He is truly an icon and will be awarded his thanks and reward in Heaven. God Bless the family and thank you for sharing this special man.
Kathy Brudos
Friend
February 19, 2021
I knew David through Rotary and thought the world of him. A kind, compassionate soul who could get things done. MY heart goes out to Karen and their families for this sudden loss.
Julie Keitel
Acquaintance
February 19, 2021
Our sympathy to Karen and family for your great loss. Dave gave so much to so many. We will miss him!
Mary & Larry Bergin
February 19, 2021
My sympathy to Karen and family on hearing this sad news.
Maribeth Becker
February 19, 2021
So very sorry for your great loss. Dave was a pillar of so much.
Herb French
Friend
February 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. Although have not seen him in many years, we were friends at Bangor High. My deepest sympathy to all. Karen
KAREN (Schmitz)Sumner
February 19, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Dave was a great guy. He left all us too soon! Prayers to all.
Nancy Leicht
February 18, 2021
Dear Karen, I am very sorry for your loss. David was an amazing, caring, giving, hard working servant leader and friend. I worked with him on his first duck race fund raiser for Children's Miracle Network and had the pleasure of working with him the next 25 years at Gundersen Health System. My sympathy.
Stephanie Lee Swartz
February 18, 2021
Paul & Ruth, We were so sad to hear about the loss of your son and brother. David was such a good and caring man and will be missed by so many. You have our deepest sympathy and love. Roy & Maureen Stintzi
Roy Stintzi
February 18, 2021
Karen, David was a close friend from High School, College, and beyond. He was a classmate and teammate. I was so shocked to hear of his passing. I have lived in Pennsylvania the last thirty years, but whenever I ran into him when I was back home, we could start right where we left off. He was a good man and a good friend. You have our deepest sympathy. Roy & Maureen Stintzi
Roy Stintzi
February 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss my condolences to David's family Ruth I am so sorry keep you in my prayers
Mary Nuttleman
February 18, 2021
Karen, I am so sorry. David was such a good man, who worked hard to improve people's lives, all while maintaining a great welcoming disposition. Thoughts are with you in the days ahead.
Sheila Garrity
February 18, 2021
Shocking! So sorry this wonderful man had to leave so suddenly. My sincere condolences. We will lite a candle for Dave and remember him always as being bright, witty , and cheerful. May he Rest In Peace.
Vince and Dawn Hundt
February 18, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of David He'll be deeply missed!
Patty Tentis
February 18, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to David's family. He was a pioneer in the community and left an imprint on many lives and organizations.
Becky Sparks
February 18, 2021
Karen, We are so sorry to hear this news. I hope it is of some comfort to know others are thinking of you. Our hearts go out to you.
Jim and Pam Marlin
February 17, 2021
Oh, my sweet Karen. My heart is with you. I remember all the wonderful time and conversations I shared with David at our conventions. I could always find him in the crowd and knew I had a friend.
Sara Lindgren
February 17, 2021
Crawford County Title Services
February 17, 2021
I had the honor of serving with David on the Children's Museum Board of Directors for many years. He warmly welcomed me and was always willing to share a wealth of knowledge which helped greatly during my tenure. He truly had a servant's heart. He will be greatly missed.
Cynthia Taerud
February 17, 2021
I'm shocked and saddened to hear this news. David was a compassionate soul with a fierce commitment to his community and fellow man/woman. He helped me foster a relationship with The Parenting Place that opened my eyes to just how many community resources can be touched and helped by one person. He is a true testament to the difference one person can make. My heart goes out to his family and Karen.
Mitch Peterson
February 17, 2021
WI Land Title Association
February 17, 2021
I got to know David through Rotary. He was a big Teddy bear. His passion and involvement in Rotary and the community had such a large impact. One thing I remember is during a district conference he told me "Be yourself and people will love you, if they don't, tell them to come talk to me." He was a tremendous leader who I will miss him so much.
Andrew Bakkum
February 17, 2021
Karen and Families. I am so sorry for your loss. David always had such a friendly personality. Hugs
Chris Schwier
February 17, 2021
David was always such a big part of our downtown Rotary meetings. That is how I got to know him, he always had a good word everyone. David was always so organized and passionate about one of our main fund raisers, the fruit baskets, he dedicated a lot of time and energy to that project and made it look easy.... BIG shoes to fill. We always laughed about how many times he won the ticket raffle, we all thought he had a "lucky star". He will be greatly, greatly missed. So full of life and knowing how to enjoy living it. I always loved the stories he told about fishing with his brother Paul and his nephews. He was an example of living every day to the fullest.
Lu Cagin
Friend
February 17, 2021
I left Wisconsin in 1972 to join the Army so it has been a very long time since I talked to Dave. I regret not attending any of the past Bangor High School reunions as David and I were classmates and graduated from BHS in 1970. I always considered Dave a good friend and an even better classmate. With just over 40-students in our graduating class, you knew everyone and everyone knew you. I was blessed to share our high school experience with him. Rest in Peace Dave. If I get there, I promise to attend Heaven's reunions and to get reacquainted. Rest in Peace!!
Steven Cavadini
February 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dave was truly a great public servant.
Dawn Harris
February 17, 2021
