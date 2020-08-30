David "Dave" Christopher Olson

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- David "Dave" Christopher Olson, 56, of Green Bay went to be with the Lord at home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Dave grew up in La Crescent, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School. He was a loving husband, father, and son, whose purpose in life was to give glory to the Lord and care for those he loved. Dave is an incredible example to those he left behind.

In his younger years he proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Dave was a Jack-of-all-trades, master of ALL! His many careers included OR Tech, EMT, owner of Buy Rite Auto and DJ Transfer and Sons Trucking, police officer, and most importantly, home-schooling two of his sons, Caleb and Joshua.

Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Julie; three sons, Chris (Cassiti), Caleb, Joshua; his parents, Dale and Nancy Olson; and his brother, Robb (Kris) Olson.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Spring Lake Church, 2240 Klondike Rd., followed by the funeral service at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.