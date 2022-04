David G. Dossey

TOMAH - David G. Dossey, 78, of Tomah, WI, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home in Tomah.

David was a proud member of the United States Army.

Burial with full military honors took place Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.