David Arthur Erdmann

DAKOTA - David Arthur Erdmann, age 63, of Dakota, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in La Crosse. A Funeral Service for David will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at church from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, as well as one hour prior to the start of the funeral service on Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. The Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting Dave's family with arrangements. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com for David's full obituary and Tribute Wall.