David Arthur Erdmann
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
710 E Cedar
Houston, MN

David Arthur Erdmann

DAKOTA - David Arthur Erdmann, age 63, of Dakota, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in La Crosse. A Funeral Service for David will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at church from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, as well as one hour prior to the start of the funeral service on Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. The Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting Dave's family with arrangements. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com for David's full obituary and Tribute Wall.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
Our deepest sympathy to the Erdman family
Linda Denzer
Family
December 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Erdman family.
Allan Robert Larson
Friend
December 29, 2021
