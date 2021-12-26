David Alan Franck

David Alan Franck, passed away on December 11, 2021, at the age of 68.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jill Chitwood Francini Franck; he is also survived by his seven children: Naomi (Stephen) Vachon, Daniel (Heather) Franck, Adam (Nicole) Franck, Erin Franck, Ben (Clare Densow) Franck, Jacob (Brandy) Franck and Eve (Cody) Vasquez: he is also survived by his mother, Arlene Franck; as well as siblings: Dennis (Jill) Franck, Karen (Mark) Seppo and Daniel (Victoria) Franck; he is also survived by 12 grandchildren, with the 13th due any day, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon, and brother, Steven. David graduated in 1972 from Central high School. He was a carpenter, roofer, loving husband, son, brother, and father. He had an amazing singing voice, one of the many things that will be so greatly missed. He loved to fish, camp and have bonfires. He collected tramp art. He helped care for his in-laws in their senior years. He was a gentle, generous and loving man. He was always faithful to his wife, family and embraced everyone with open arms. His goal in life was to please his wife, which he did so well. Services were held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Calvary Chapel in Montrose, CO.