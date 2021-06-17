Davd Gagermeier

David Gagermeier from LaCrosse, WI passed on June 2, 2021 in his long-time home in Carmel, IN. A man of countless quiet accomplishments he will be remembered as one who cared deeply about his family, his community and his country.

As his long-time friend described him, "He was a great friend. We had many good times together. He was a doer. He led a life of wonderful accomplishments. He will be a bright beacon for his grandchildren and their heirs to follow."

Born Aug 7, 1943 to LeRoy and Mary Gagermeier of Lacrosse, WI. He was the oldest of eight children and a natural athlete who loved sports. He attended Aquinas High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. Finding his niche in competition, he set many records for the school including the most points in a basketball career that stood for 32 years.

He attended St. Norbert College in Green Bay where he played basketball and was the defensive back for the football team. He was inducted into the college's hall of fame in both sports for his performance on the field as both a player and a leader. He graduated with a BS in 1965 and then attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) Law School. He graduated in 1968 and was commissioned as a Captain into the US Army JAG Corp. He married his long-time sweetheart Terrel Funk in 1965. They were married for 55 years.

David served his country with honor as a front-line JAG lawyer in Vietnam. He served on active duty for 4 years before transitioning his path of service to civilian life as a lawyer for the Defense Finance & Accounting Service in Indianapolis. He retired in 2006 as the head of the US Army General Counsel Office after 36 years of continued service.

Throughout his life he had a thirst for competition. David started marathon running following his military service. As a dedicated runner, he competed at the national level for many years. His favorite events included the Dick Lugar Run and the 500 Festival Mini-marathon. He also found countless hours of enjoyment golfing and swimming with his friends for decades.

Following retirement, he expanded his service to others though the Knights of Columbus – Northside chapter where he was a Council Officer. He volunteered in many ways including weekly at St. Vincent's Hospital in Carmel.

David was affectionately called "Gramps" by his grandkids and to them he was an avid cheerleader in all they did. His love of sport was ever-present, and he was often found on the sidelines giving encouragement to his kids as a soccer coach, to the teams from the University of Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers and the Colts.

He is survived by his loving wife Terrel Gagermeier (Carmel); two children: Michael (Karan) and family of Greenwood, Katie (Luke) Leising of Indianapolis; and his four grandchildren: Benjamin, Lily, Henry and Fritz. His siblings: Jack (Carolyn) Gagermeier of La Crescent, MN; Nancy (Bill) Malaney of La Crosse, Roy (Cel) Gagermeier of Tomah, Dick (Laura Taylor) Gagermeier of La Crosse, Mary Pat (Jeff) McGuire of La Crosse and Joan Berg of Galesville. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susie (Dave) Puent of Frankfort, IL.

Visitation for David will be held Sunday July 11, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Leppert Mortuaries – Carmel, 900 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Indiana 46032. Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Masks will be required.

A celebration of David's Life will also be held in LaCrosse, WI at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Prime Life Enrichment at 1078 Third Ave., SW Carmel, IN 46032 or the Knights of Columbus-Northside Indianapolis Chapter at 2100 East 71st Street Indianapolis, IN 46220.