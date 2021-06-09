Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David O. Hendricks
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

David O. Hendricks

SPARTA - David O. Hendricks, 86, of Sparta, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, June 14, 2021 at United Methodist Church, Sparta, with Reverend Loretta Waughtal officiating. A lunch will follow and burial will be in Cataract Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Sparta, WI
Jun
14
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Sparta, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.