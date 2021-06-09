David O. Hendricks

SPARTA - David O. Hendricks, 86, of Sparta, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, June 14, 2021 at United Methodist Church, Sparta, with Reverend Loretta Waughtal officiating. A lunch will follow and burial will be in Cataract Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.