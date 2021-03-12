David R. Knower

David R. Knower, beloved husband, dad, and grandpa went home to be with his God and his Savior, Jesus, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

David, only child of Roy L. and fifth child of Leona P. (Brockway Halverson) Knower, was born May 23, 1951, in La Crosse. Dave was born again Feb. 13, 1973.

Surrounding Dave as he went to heaven was his wife of 47 years, Donna; other family members and close friends; as he desired, Dave died in the house he and his dad built from home-grown lumber in 1964.

Dave is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Chuck (wife, Amber and children, Lilly, Nolan, Klaire, and Amarah); daughters, Bridget and Sarah (husband Paul and daughter, Chaeli); sister, Leota Olson; as well as many nieces, nephews, their children, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, at Bible Baptist Church, Highway 35, Prairie du Chien. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., lunch in the church fellowship hall with burial at Utica-Seneca Evergreen Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Thanks to Vosseteig Funeral Homes for their compassionate service to the family, especially Jena, Tuesday, Bridgett, and Justin. Also, a special thank you to DeAnna, Tammy, Sarah, Mary, and Teri of St. Croix Hospice for their kind and excellent care of Dave and family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

"I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." Jn 14:6

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Ps 116:15