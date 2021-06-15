Menu
David William Schomberg
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

David William Schomberg

BARRE MILLS - David William Schomberg, 31, of Barre Mills, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, David's family will be making a donation to the Neurofibromatosis Network in his honor. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Barre Mills, WI
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Barre Mills, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was my immense pleasure to know and to work side by side with David. He will forever be remembered fondly.
Doug Williams
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of David's passing. Prayers for his family.
Joe Bernardy
Other
June 20, 2021
My prayers are with you.
Love,
Margaret (Schomburg) Schmitt
Family
June 20, 2021
Sending warm sympathy to each of you in the loss of Dear David at such a young age. I had known about his illness in former years but had not heard of late. He used the many talents he had to good use and sounded like a happy soul and had a warm smile. Nice he got to come back home towards the end and enjoy the FARM. I had met Mrs. Schomberg in LaCrosse, a few years back and knew Dominic for a number of years.
Lovingly,
Charleen
Charleen Studnicka
Acquaintance
June 18, 2021
Nancy and Tom and family, we are so very sad to hear of the loss of you son, David. May the wonderful memories you have help to bring you peace and comfort. With prayers and in friendship, Ken and Paula
Ken and Paula Silha
June 16, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences and prayers to Nathan and the entire family.
Rick and Mary Schlicht
Friend
June 16, 2021
Our most sincere condolences to you and your family. David and our daughter were classmates both as Panthers and Bluegolds. David was a very kind and sweet young man. Prayers for God's love and strength to all who knew and loved him. Rest in Peace David.
Scott & Laurie Perry
June 16, 2021
We’re so sorry for your loss. We pray that God will wrap his arms around you and comfort you and your family now.
Chris and Lois (Malzacher) Weeks
June 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you.
Rod and Carol Mowbray
Friend
June 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Terry and Jenni Loging
Neighbor
June 15, 2021
We are so sorry to read of your loss of David. He made quite an impact in his short life. May God give you comfort during this time.
Connie & Larry Blunck
Friend
June 15, 2021
May God comfort and ease your pain at this time. David will now watch over you though your days till you met on the other side of the veil.
Carmen Edmundson
Family
June 15, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in my prayers during this most difficult time.
Judie Gamboa
Friend
June 15, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We were privileged to meet David while he was in the Twin Cities. Praying for comfort and peace for you.
Tom and Marti Kidd
Acquaintance
June 15, 2021
