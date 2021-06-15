David William Schomberg

BARRE MILLS - David William Schomberg, 31, of Barre Mills, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, David's family will be making a donation to the Neurofibromatosis Network in his honor. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.