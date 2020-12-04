David 'Snook' Schreiber

HOLMEN/ARCADIA -- David "Snook" Schreiber, 84, of Holmen, formerly of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. Friends and family are invited to a time for visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with a time for sharing memories of Snook's life at 3 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face covering will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to family wishes. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and for the complete obituary.