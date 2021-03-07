David Skemp

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Dave passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in La Crosse, the son of Dr. Frederick and Florence (Lenz) Skemp. He was raised in Fountain City, Wis., and then met the love of his life, Joan (White). They started their family life in Davenport, Iowa, where Dave was a teacher and coach. The family relocated to Prairie du Chien in 1969, and continued with the PdC School District as teacher and coach, where he and Joan became close friends with Jack and Glee Mulrooney. Many afternoons were spent with their growing families on the river, or playing cards.

In 1970, he established Coaches Family Restaurant, originally with partner, Jerry Gilbertson and later on his own. In 1992, he opened Huckleberry's. Between his teaching, coaching, and staffing the two restaurants, Dave touched the lives of a vast part of the PdC community and surrounding areas. He was a member of the PdC Rotary Club for many years, and supported many community events and clubs.

In later years Dave developed a love of carving, quickly filling his home and basement with his creations. He and Joan traveled extensively, and saw 48 of the United States. Many hours of course, were spent attending the many sporting games of his grandchildren. He was a constant presence, and coached and advised the kids as well.

Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan; sisters and brothers, Rita Grennison, Dr. Frederick (Jean) Skemp, Susan (Carlos) Alvarez, George (Nancy) Skemp, Tony (Ann) Skemp, Jean Anne Monsoor, Mary (Tom) Stuber, and Ben (Jim) Skemp; brother-in-law, Bill (Julie) White; children, Andy (Bird) Skemp, Ed Skemp, Amy (Steve) Pellock, Ann (John) Todoroki, Chip (Roxanne) Skemp, and Sarah (Shane) Wilborn; grandchildren, Lacey Kapinus, Sam Pellock, Bryce (Lena) Pellock, Alex Todoroki, Jacob Todoroki, Alanna (Dustin) McShane, Tony (Katie) Skemp, Olivia (Tim Yager) Skemp, Maria Skemp, Riley Wilborn, Abbey Wilborn, David Wilborn; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Madden, and Mason Virtue, Aubrey and Jonathan Pellock, Gracelynn and Decklin McShane, and Harper Jo Skemp.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick and Florence Skemp; his brother, Archie Skemp; grandson, Steven; and Maggie, the "best dog ever."

"...the popcorn is popped, the cards are on the table. Maggie and I will be waiting for you ..."

At Dave's request, there will only be a celebration of life with family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mississippi River Sculpture Park.

http://www.statuepark.org/2014/02/make-donation.html####.

The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.