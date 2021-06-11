Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Ziemann

David Ziemann

La CROSSE - David Ziemann of 628 Avon Street, La Crosse, passed away. David was born September 19, 1947 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Henry and Glennie (Todd) Ziemann.

He attended grade schools in West Lima, Balsam Lake, and Centuria, Wisconsin; Unity High School and UW Madison (1965-70 and 1973-74).

He worked in emergency rooms at Madison General Hospital (now Meriter) from 1970 to 1986 and Franciscan-Skemp (now Mayo) in La Crosse from 1986 to 2017, and briefly at UW Hospitals in 1986. He was an eye enucleator for the Wisconsin eye bank for 10 years in La Crosse procuring eyes for research and corneal transplants. He was a member of Amnesty International from 1978-1984, writing appeals to governments (primarily Ethiopia) for the release of non-violent prisoners jailed for legally expressing their political religious views, or for suspected ties to such people. He was a 31 year member of the Sierra Club, and a donor to several other environmental and humanitarian organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Irvin (1936-2016); sister, Amy Blubaugh (1933-2017); niece, Wendy Ziemann (1973-2015) and nephew, Mark Blubaugh (1958-2019).

He is survived by two nephews: Steve and Dwight Blubaugh of Michigan, and nieces: Dawn Culver of Michigan, Norine Hodder and Heidi Creason of Florida; one grandnephew and grandnieces.

David wrote the preceding obituary. It tells about him, but not who he was, although one may be able to infer something of his generous spirit through his writing. He was truly a kind person who always put others ahead of himself and was the first to lend a hand. He sincerely wanted to make the world a better place both for the planet itself and for the people inhabiting it. He was very well read. His breadth of knowledge could be intimidating, but he was always humble, and sought to use his knowledge to influence others for the greater good. He researched and wrote letters to those in positions of authority over his entire adult lifetime to try to affect a positive change. He supported a wide range of causes both financially and directly.

He loved the outdoors and science including biology, astronomy, geology, and especially environmental sciences.

He passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021. He will be dearly missed.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I learned a great deal from Dave. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, and dedicated to many important causes. He sought to find the truth of things and to not stray from that truth but did so with humility and grace. He will be missed greatly but lives on through his gentle influence of others, including me.
Dan Herber
August 15, 2021
I first met Dave about 45 years ago - he taught me all my first ER skills. I never forgot those lessons, even long after I left Madison General and worked as a nurse in Seattle. I stayed in touch with Dave through the years, he was always so encouraging, so kind, with that quiet sense of humor. RIP gentle friend, I will miss you very much
Sydney Anderson
July 2, 2021
I met Dave when we both worked at Madison General and again when we both worked at St. Francis in La Crosse. He was thoughtful, kind and committed to his causes. Dave was a member of Friends of the Marsh in La Crosse. Our president, Chuck Lee, sent this note to members yesterday: "Dave Ziemann, a dedicated Friend of the Marsh died in late April, as reported in the La Crosse Tribune just a couple days ago. Dave volunteered for many of our work outings, sometimes working on his own between organized events. He accompanied me to survey three sites at our first frog and toad survey the second week of April this year. A quiet and steady hand."
Karen Acker
Friend
June 14, 2021
My husband Ed and I are both profondly sadden to learn of Dave"s passing. We have known/worked along side Dave since his start in La Crosse. I enjoyed his quiet sense of humor that not everyone was allowed to see. RIP my friend
Kelly J Koegel
Work
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results