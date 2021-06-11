David Ziemann

La CROSSE - David Ziemann of 628 Avon Street, La Crosse, passed away. David was born September 19, 1947 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Henry and Glennie (Todd) Ziemann.

He attended grade schools in West Lima, Balsam Lake, and Centuria, Wisconsin; Unity High School and UW Madison (1965-70 and 1973-74).

He worked in emergency rooms at Madison General Hospital (now Meriter) from 1970 to 1986 and Franciscan-Skemp (now Mayo) in La Crosse from 1986 to 2017, and briefly at UW Hospitals in 1986. He was an eye enucleator for the Wisconsin eye bank for 10 years in La Crosse procuring eyes for research and corneal transplants. He was a member of Amnesty International from 1978-1984, writing appeals to governments (primarily Ethiopia) for the release of non-violent prisoners jailed for legally expressing their political religious views, or for suspected ties to such people. He was a 31 year member of the Sierra Club, and a donor to several other environmental and humanitarian organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Irvin (1936-2016); sister, Amy Blubaugh (1933-2017); niece, Wendy Ziemann (1973-2015) and nephew, Mark Blubaugh (1958-2019).

He is survived by two nephews: Steve and Dwight Blubaugh of Michigan, and nieces: Dawn Culver of Michigan, Norine Hodder and Heidi Creason of Florida; one grandnephew and grandnieces.

David wrote the preceding obituary. It tells about him, but not who he was, although one may be able to infer something of his generous spirit through his writing. He was truly a kind person who always put others ahead of himself and was the first to lend a hand. He sincerely wanted to make the world a better place both for the planet itself and for the people inhabiting it. He was very well read. His breadth of knowledge could be intimidating, but he was always humble, and sought to use his knowledge to influence others for the greater good. He researched and wrote letters to those in positions of authority over his entire adult lifetime to try to affect a positive change. He supported a wide range of causes both financially and directly.

He loved the outdoors and science including biology, astronomy, geology, and especially environmental sciences.

He passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021. He will be dearly missed.