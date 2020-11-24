Dean Henry Foltz

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Dean Henry Foltz, 95, of Caledonia died peacefully, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. Dean was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Canton, Minn., to Henry and Clara (Anderson) Foltz.

He attended school in Canton and Hesper, Iowa. Dean spent six years in the Merchant Marines during World War II. In 1950, he joined the U.S. Army and spent two years in Korea. He married Henrietta Stoltz, Feb. 3, 1951, at Fort Sill, in Oklahoma. After they came home, they took over Little Miami in Freeburg, Minn., for about three years. Then they ran a restaurant in the Eitzen Community Center, for a few years. They moved to Caledonia, in 1957 and ran the school buses for 20 years. Dean did many other things, like selling cars and starting the Red Baron Flying Club, with four other guys in Caledonia. He always enjoyed flying. He later went into subdivision development; he developed two subdivisions in Caledonia, two in Winona, one in Rushford, one in La Crescent, and one in Tomah.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Henrietta; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, three sisters, and their spouses, Lloyd and Lorna Foltz, Irvin and Corrrine Foltz, Warren and Jean Foltz, Norm and Viola Foltz, Ray and Betty Foltz, Doris and Harold Peterson, Eunice and Buddy Benson, and Helen and Kenneth Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main, Caledonia. Private family services will be at 2 p.m. and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.

