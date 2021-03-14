Dean R. Kokott

Dean R. Kokott, 69, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. He was born in Arcadia, Dec. 4, 1951, to Raymond C. and Mary (Brynok) Kokott.

Dean grew up in La Crosse and attended La Crosse Central High School. He later learned welding and electrical skills at Western Technical College. Dean worked for many years at the La Crosse Cooler Company and later at Trane Co., in the division that later became Chart Industries. While still in school he worked for the family auto sales business, which later led to being self-employed repairing vehicles.

Dean was a self-taught mechanic, often by taking things apart to see how they worked. He learned how to fix just about anything and would always come to the rescue to help you out with your repair need. Dean spent many a day visiting his loyal friends, keeping their vehicles running for a few bucks and a dinner. He had a wry sense of humor and would prank people telling a whopper to fool them. If the recipient of his prank noticed the little smirk in his smile, they could immediately tell that they had been had, lol. If anyone called him on his story, then they would get the full smile and belly laugh from him.

Dean will be especially missed by his sister, Mary Hopes, whom he loved dearly and shared many a long phone call with her just catching up on things.

Dean is survived by his son, Dustin Paul LaFore (Danielle); and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Jeanette (Glenn) Comeau of West Salem, Karen (David) Howe of La Crosse, and Mary Hopes of Biloxi, Miss.; and two brothers, Kenneth (Sharon) of Sterling, Ill., and Donald Kokott of West Salem; and many nephew, nieces, and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judy Kokott.

At this time there are no services scheduled.