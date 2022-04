I don`t know what to say, no child should go before their parents. Try to take comfort that she will be there to meet you in heaven when your time comes. God takes the best ones first. All any of us can do is take it one day at a time and remember the good times, hold them dear to your heart cause that is all we get to take with us. deepest sympathies our family to you and yours and God bless.

Raymond Wegner March 24, 2021