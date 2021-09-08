Deborah E. Liebakken

VIROQUA - Deborah graduated from Duluth East High School in 1967, and from University of Minnesota, Duluth (UMD) with a B.A. in English in 1971.

After graduation from UMD, she moved to Denver Colorado and began work with Ideal Cement Corporation. Deborah continued to live in Denver until the late 1990s, at which time she moved to Viroqua to be closer to her parents, Herbert B. and Doris M. Olson. While in Viroqua, Deborah worked for VARC and a freight forwarding business before retiring around 2010.

Deborah was a kind and generous person. She loved to read, and was a creative writer. Her family calendars, with photo-montages of all of the parents, siblings, nephews and nieces, were always looked forward to at Christmas time. Deborah also loved her pets and her house in Viroqua.

She is survived by her older sister Barbara Suech; her younger sister Lisa Olson; her younger brother, Steven Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Deborah requested that any donations be made to The Driftless Humane Society.