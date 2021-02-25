Debra Ann Riechel

HOLMEN -- Debra Ann Riechel, 60, of Holmen passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Steppin' Out in Pink through the Gundersen Medical Foundation or donate through steppinoutinpink.org. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.