Delano Kurt Kraus

LA CROSSE - Delano Kurt Kraus, 87, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Del was born in New Ulm, MN to Anton and Elsie (Kohnert) Kraus on March 9, 1934. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School and attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

He married Carol J. (Seiler) on August 1, 1959. He was self-employed as a bricklayer and mason since 1951. Later in his career he joined Fowler and Hammer, where he worked on numerous projects until his retirement on July 1, 1997. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served from 1954 to 1960 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Del enjoyed golfing and was a member of Virg's Golf League at the former Hillview Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and working in his garden. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local #1 of Wisconsin.

Del is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, brothers Robert (Sylvia) Kraus and Milton (Shirley) Kraus and his grandson, Nathan Kraus.

Del is survived by his sons: Steven (Beth) Kraus, Todd (Michele) Kraus and Jeffrey (Amie) Kraus; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family of Del wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care and Gundersen Health System Hospice.

A memorial gathering will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue S., La Crosse, WI on January 8, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at Timmer's 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., La Crosse, immediately following the burial.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.