Delano Kurt Kraus
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Delano Kurt Kraus

LA CROSSE - Delano Kurt Kraus, 87, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Del was born in New Ulm, MN to Anton and Elsie (Kohnert) Kraus on March 9, 1934. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School and attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

He married Carol J. (Seiler) on August 1, 1959. He was self-employed as a bricklayer and mason since 1951. Later in his career he joined Fowler and Hammer, where he worked on numerous projects until his retirement on July 1, 1997. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served from 1954 to 1960 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Del enjoyed golfing and was a member of Virg's Golf League at the former Hillview Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and working in his garden. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local #1 of Wisconsin.

Del is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, brothers Robert (Sylvia) Kraus and Milton (Shirley) Kraus and his grandson, Nathan Kraus.

Del is survived by his sons: Steven (Beth) Kraus, Todd (Michele) Kraus and Jeffrey (Amie) Kraus; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family of Del wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care and Gundersen Health System Hospice.

A memorial gathering will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue S., La Crosse, WI on January 8, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at Timmer's 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., La Crosse, immediately following the burial.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Our sympathy to Steve, Jeff & Todd. We share many fond memories of our parents and the fun times they had being neighbors for so many years. There were many times my dad’s lawn mower or rototiller would not operate without Del’s expertise in fixing anything. During strawberry season, I remember many early Saturday mornings when Dad, Del, and I drove to Kathan’s strawberry patch to pick flats of strawberries. We were always one of the first there. Del was always there to rescue my dad in many of his mishaps. My parents were blessed to have such wonderful neighbors for so many years. Memorial will be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of your dad.
Our sympathy and prayers,
Kathy & Dave Vehrenkamp
Kathy & Dave Vehrenkamp
Friend
January 4, 2022
Steve, Jeff, Todd and family. My sympathy and prayers are with you now with your dad's passing. Although I haven't talked with Del for many years, I remember the nice memories and good times we shared. I have thought of him often. Please accept my sympathy.
Janet Betz
Friend
January 2, 2022
Sorry to hear of Del's passing! He really was a good man. Had a lot of fun times together. He's in a good place now. Our deepest Sympathy to your family!
Sandy & Duane Kammel
Friend
January 2, 2022
So very sorry to hear. Uncle Del will be missed. You are in my thought’s and prayers. Take comfort knowing he is in a better place.
Carol Bernett
Family
December 31, 2021
