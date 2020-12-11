Menu
Delores C. Fetketter
Delores C. Fetketter

CALEDONIA, Minn./FETKETTER HOLLOW -- Delores C. Fetketter, 91, of Caledonia and formerly of Fetketter Hollow, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

Private funeral services for Delores' family will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to ABLE of Caledonia or the Eitzen Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss
gerald brumm
December 13, 2020
Nikki Kimmerle
December 11, 2020
Nikki Kimmerle
December 11, 2020
Sorry to hear about Delores. We enjoyed her at SGAL and her spunkiness! Thought I´d send a couple of my favorite pictures of her stay with us. These are from when her grandson interviewed her for a school project and Halloween. So sorry for your loss.
Nikki Kimmerle
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear your mom, Grandma passing. Prayers and HUGS to all.
Bonnie Meyer
December 11, 2020
