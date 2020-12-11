Delores C. Fetketter

CALEDONIA, Minn./FETKETTER HOLLOW -- Delores C. Fetketter, 91, of Caledonia and formerly of Fetketter Hollow, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

Private funeral services for Delores' family will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to ABLE of Caledonia or the Eitzen Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.