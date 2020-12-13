Delores Irene (Kostman) Howe

SPARTA/BANGOR -- Delores Irene (Kostman) Howe, 91, of Sparta, formerly Waukon, Iowa, and Bangor passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Dec. 5, 2020. She was born July 22, 1929, to Paul and Dora (Cooper) Kostman. She was married to Neil Howe Dec. 21, 1950. Together they had three children, Richard (Aileen, formerly married to Helen) Howe, Dan (Connie) Howe, and Rose (Ron) Swenson.

Delores is survived by her children and their spouses; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; and one sister-in-law. Delores was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three siblings; one granddaughter; five sisters-in-law: and four brothers-in-law.

Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 19, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Visitation is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18, continuing Dec. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. both at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, dates are subject to change. To view the obituary in its entirety, offer online condolences and for further updates, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Please confirm by calling Wendy at 608-487-3766. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor, is assisting the family with arrangements.