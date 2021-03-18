Delores L. Olson

ROCKLAND -- Delores L. Olson, 86, of Rockland passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. The Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in Rockland Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.