Delores L. Olson
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Delores L. Olson

ROCKLAND -- Delores L. Olson, 86, of Rockland passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. The Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in Rockland Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. To view the obituary in its entirety or offer online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Bangor, WI
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Bangor, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
