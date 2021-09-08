Menu
Delores "Dee" Osweiler
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Delores "Dee" (Kjos) Osweiler

ONALASKA - Delores "Dee" (Kjos) Osweiler passed away at the age of 90 years old, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Delores was one of 13 children born to Albert and Clara (Estenson) Kjos, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, on July 7, 1931, in Whitehall, WI. In her youth, she played shortstop for fast-pitch softball and enjoyed roller skating; later in life, she enjoyed bowling with family and friends. She was also an avid Brewers fan and loved watching them on TV, as well as attending Loggers games with her family.

Mom and Dad met while roller skating at Winter Gardens in La Crosse. Dad told his buddy, "That's the girl I'm going to marry one day". On May 2, 1951, Mom married her "honey boy", Robert "Ozzie" Osweiler, at St. John's Catholic Church. They soon started their family of five girls, whom they raised in the home they built in Onalaska. While raising her family, Mom also took pride in waitressing and hostessing at The Fireside Restaurant, Blue Moon, and the La Crosse Country Club. She also cooked school lunch at St. Patrick's Grade School for several years, and she was also an active member at St. Patrick's Church, where she was well known for being the salad bar lady for 25 years at their Lenten fish fry.

Mom will forever be remembered and loved by: Nancy "Fluff" (Pete) Schreier, Paula (Dennis) Baus, Patty (Rick Bilskemper) Osweiler, Terri (Dick) Roberts, and Amy (Bill) Mitchell. Her caring and nurturing ways will also be remembered by her 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and three very special people in her life: Cathy Gordon, Darrell Christianson, and Kermit Murray. She is also survived by two sisters: Beverly Davis (Larry Balfany) of Onalaska, and Audrey Wedwick of New Brighton, MN; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ozzie, twin sister, Dorothy Every, and nine other siblings and their spouses, and in-laws.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation being held from 9:30 a.m. till the time of service. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
Hi Mom ❤ It's been 4 months since I've seen your beautiful face. I'm heartbroken beyond words. I struggle every day. Im kinda a basket case I guess but I know you're where you have wanted to be for the last 7.5 years so as I cry for my loss of my sweet loving mom, I am so happy for you and Dad. How excited he must have been to see "the most beautiful woman in the world" come through the Pearly Gates. I miss you and Dad so much. I know you're watching over me as you have my whole life. Thank you both for being amazing, loving and supportive parents.. Love and miss you. ~PattyWack ~
Patty Osweiler
Daughter
January 8, 2022
Ozzie and family. My heart cries for you all. Moms are not only a mom but your best friend. I loss like no other.
God Bless you for including
her in every activity, great times and memories to cherish. She definitely was full of piss and vinegar.
There really are no words...
Suzie Black
Friend
September 13, 2021
We will miss seeing your smiling face at Mass, Dee. For so many years you and the great Oz did so much for St. Pats. Rest well now. You are home with your honey.
Alfred & Kathy Ciokiewicz
Friend
September 13, 2021
So sorry to the whole Osweiler/Kjos family. I'm thinking of you all today during this sad time.
Tracy wavra
Friend
September 10, 2021
You were an amazing person, with a truly wonderful family. You will be missed. To the family, we are sending you our biggest hugs, prayers ,and all of our love.
Elisa Nyiri
Family
September 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I am privileged to have know your mom.
Iris Dus
Friend
September 10, 2021
I will never forget you and Dorothy you both were big in my life you never gave up on me when I went through a rough patch in my life and always asked my mom how I was and you both were so happy for me that I was getting married I will never forget all the love and prayers you gave me until we meet again I´m at peace you are back with the love of your life my sweet adorable great uncle Ozzie and your adorable twin sister Dorothy
Amy espe
Family
September 9, 2021
You have our sympathy. Losing a parent is hard. Our prayers to the whole family. We have send a memorial to the Rossiter fund at St.Patrick in her name.
Pete & Marie Tabor
Neighbor
September 9, 2021
Nancy and Family,
My Mom went to school with Delores and Dorothy the ( Kjos twins) as she referred to them and when she would see them they always said hello and had big smiles on their faces. I want to send my sincere condolences to your family, I know my Mom would have wanted this. God Bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Vickie Michalko
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
Mom ❤ I can't imagine my life without you in it. You are where you have wanted to be since Dad passed. He is the love of your life. You waited so patiently for 7 years for our Lord to call you home. You deserve to be happy with Dad once again. And of course, your twin sister! Knowing you're with your Ozzie Dozzie helps to comfort me. I love you! I miss you! Watch over us.
Hugs, Patty
Patty Osweiler
Daughter
September 8, 2021
Rest peacefully with the angels, my sweet grandma.. I miss you so much
MacKenzie Huiss
Grandchild
September 8, 2021
I remember her from when she and her sister do worked at the Fireside when my folks owned it. They were good waitresses and people. My condolences.
Lita Bower
Friend
September 8, 2021
Dee was a favorite at the La Crosse C.C. Her smile and proficiency will be remembered along with her mother-like concern for younger members. So sorry for your loss.
Chuck Moen
Other
September 8, 2021
You have my sympathy. It's very hard losing a parent. Hugs and prayers to all you girls.
Renee Stolpa
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
Your Mom, was one of the best!
Every time I pass the house on Ot,
the O on the window hangings
Charlotte Stauffer
Neighbor
September 8, 2021
Nancy, my sympathy to you and your family. I think of your Mom as a person with a lot personality who liked to have fun!
Karen Benrud
September 8, 2021
God bless your memories of your Mom as you mourn her death. I'll always remember her smile!
Carol Peterson
Friend
September 7, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Delores was a wonderful person and neighbor. May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark Hesselberg
September 7, 2021
