Delores "Dee" (Kjos) Osweiler

ONALASKA - Delores "Dee" (Kjos) Osweiler passed away at the age of 90 years old, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Delores was one of 13 children born to Albert and Clara (Estenson) Kjos, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, on July 7, 1931, in Whitehall, WI. In her youth, she played shortstop for fast-pitch softball and enjoyed roller skating; later in life, she enjoyed bowling with family and friends. She was also an avid Brewers fan and loved watching them on TV, as well as attending Loggers games with her family.

Mom and Dad met while roller skating at Winter Gardens in La Crosse. Dad told his buddy, "That's the girl I'm going to marry one day". On May 2, 1951, Mom married her "honey boy", Robert "Ozzie" Osweiler, at St. John's Catholic Church. They soon started their family of five girls, whom they raised in the home they built in Onalaska. While raising her family, Mom also took pride in waitressing and hostessing at The Fireside Restaurant, Blue Moon, and the La Crosse Country Club. She also cooked school lunch at St. Patrick's Grade School for several years, and she was also an active member at St. Patrick's Church, where she was well known for being the salad bar lady for 25 years at their Lenten fish fry.

Mom will forever be remembered and loved by: Nancy "Fluff" (Pete) Schreier, Paula (Dennis) Baus, Patty (Rick Bilskemper) Osweiler, Terri (Dick) Roberts, and Amy (Bill) Mitchell. Her caring and nurturing ways will also be remembered by her 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and three very special people in her life: Cathy Gordon, Darrell Christianson, and Kermit Murray. She is also survived by two sisters: Beverly Davis (Larry Balfany) of Onalaska, and Audrey Wedwick of New Brighton, MN; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ozzie, twin sister, Dorothy Every, and nine other siblings and their spouses, and in-laws.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation being held from 9:30 a.m. till the time of service. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.