DeLoss A. Besch, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. DeLoss was born in La Crosse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Besch; three brothers; and one sister. DeLoss is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in the 84th Infantry in Europe. Following his military service he was employed by B.P. Amoco, for 30 years. He will be entombed at The Oak Grove Mausoleum in La Crosse, at a private service.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
