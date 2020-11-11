Dennis J. Sacia

PALM COAST, Fla./GALESVILLE -- Dennis J. Sacia, Palm Coast and formerly of Galesville passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1942, to Wendell (Stub) and Bernice (Bun) Sacia.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Faye (Burt) Sacia; his son, Nick (Shiela) Sacia of Palm Coast, his son, Neil (Jeanie) Sacia; and granddaughter, Mazzy of Kansas. He is further survived by his sister, Laurie (Bob) Jaszewski of La Crosse; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Ray and Merna Burt; and his sister, Rita (Sacia) Johnson.

He loved people and people loved him, quick with a quip and storytelling skills that rank high in that Sacia tradition. At Rita's memorial service, this sentiment was shared: "Den was Mom's favorite, Laurie was Dad's favorite, and Rita was everyone's favorite." Upon further review, it seems Rita shares that title with her brother.

Online services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 14, in Palm Coast. Details upon request at [email protected]