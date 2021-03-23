Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis L. "Denny" Johnson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zwickey Funeral Homes
19934 W Gale Ave
Galesville, WI

Dennis 'Denny' L. Johnson

BEACHES CORNER -- Dennis "Denny" L. Johnson, 75, of Beaches Corner passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Friday, March 19, 2021, with his family by his side.

Dennis was born Sept. 28, 1945, in Galesville, to Carlie and Florence Ruth (Onsrud) Johnson. He grew up on the family farm in Galesville, and attended Gale-Ettrick High School, graduating in 1963. He married Theresa Berg and they had three daughters, Christine, Wendy and Debbie. They later divorced, but remained close friends. Denny spent most of his life in Ettrick and his latest years living in Beaches Corner.

Denny's career began at the Canning Company in Galesville as a teen and he later worked at Gale Products, which later became TRW Inc. He retired from TRW with 40 years of service as the warehouse manager. Denny was a member of French Creek Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. Denny was an avid outdoors-man his whole life. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He served as president of the Galesville Trout Club for many years and took care of the trout pens at Arctic Springs. Denny also bowled in several leagues at Gale Lanes.

Denny loved his time with the "boys" whether it be at the "forty," playing cards at Weiner's Bar in Ettrick, or at the Ettrick Golf Course. His greatest joy in his later years was spending time with his daughters, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his daughters, Christine (Dale) DeLaney of Ettrick, Wendy (Michael) Carhart of Reno, Nev., Debra (Michael) Larson of Sun Prairie, Wis.; former wife, Theresa "Cookie" of Trempealeau; his grandchildren, Casey (Dustin) Wenger, Harley (Karl) Hoem, Jerad (Maranda Ritter) DeLaney, Evan and Cole Carhart, Natalie and Vanessa Larson; his great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lylah Wenger, Lizzie Hoem, Kayden Olson, Nyomi Ritter; his sisters, Virginia (Donnie) Ronning of Ettrick, Carol Redsten of Galesville, Gloria (Bob) Nordstrom of La Crosse, Joyce (Mary) Johnson of Ettrick; his brother, Jimmy (Carol) Johnson of Galesville; and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; his father, Carlie; his brother-in-law, Larry Redsten; and his nephew, Austin Johnson.

Private funeral services will be Thursday, April 1, at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, with the Rev. Anna Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at French Creek Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing are required.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
French Creek Lutheran Church
Ettrick, WI
Apr
1
Funeral service
French Creek Lutheran Church
Ettrick, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Zwickey Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zwickey Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Sorry to hear of your fathers passing. It's hard to have our parent leave us. Blessings to you and your family Chris,
Doris walske
April 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your dear Father and Grandfather. Denny was a friend for many many years.
Don and Rita Becker
April 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Denny's passing. My deepest sympathy.
Carol Braudt
March 31, 2021
Charlie and Amy Altenbern
March 29, 2021
Chris and Heather Neal
March 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers will always be with you... We had some great times together. This came too soon for you... A best friend forever, love and kisses, Meredith
meredith Haufle
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Denny´s passing. My condolences to his family. I had the privilege to work with Denny for many years in Galesville. He was always nice to everyone and a real pleasure to work with. A wonderful man that will be missed by all who knew him.
Steve Tranberg
March 24, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked alongside Denny at Galesville LCI / Lucas / TRW for many years. He was a great, kind, generous person. The world is a better place because of him. RIP Denny.
Ted Hess
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dennis' passing. Our sympathies to Cookie, his daughters and their families. God bless.
Pat and Ken Komperud
March 23, 2021
Our condolences to Denny's family. Great memories way back to skiing and sledding as a kid, to golfing and just visiting. Gordy
Gordy & Mary Ann Anderson
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all of Denny's family. Worked and played with a real fine man. ETCO was our starting job.
Bill Dick
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Denny´s passing. Always enjoyed conversations over the years. Prayers to all of you at this time.
Mike Paulson
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results