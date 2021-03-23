Dennis 'Denny' L. Johnson

BEACHES CORNER -- Dennis "Denny" L. Johnson, 75, of Beaches Corner passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Friday, March 19, 2021, with his family by his side.

Dennis was born Sept. 28, 1945, in Galesville, to Carlie and Florence Ruth (Onsrud) Johnson. He grew up on the family farm in Galesville, and attended Gale-Ettrick High School, graduating in 1963. He married Theresa Berg and they had three daughters, Christine, Wendy and Debbie. They later divorced, but remained close friends. Denny spent most of his life in Ettrick and his latest years living in Beaches Corner.

Denny's career began at the Canning Company in Galesville as a teen and he later worked at Gale Products, which later became TRW Inc. He retired from TRW with 40 years of service as the warehouse manager. Denny was a member of French Creek Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. Denny was an avid outdoors-man his whole life. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He served as president of the Galesville Trout Club for many years and took care of the trout pens at Arctic Springs. Denny also bowled in several leagues at Gale Lanes.

Denny loved his time with the "boys" whether it be at the "forty," playing cards at Weiner's Bar in Ettrick, or at the Ettrick Golf Course. His greatest joy in his later years was spending time with his daughters, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his daughters, Christine (Dale) DeLaney of Ettrick, Wendy (Michael) Carhart of Reno, Nev., Debra (Michael) Larson of Sun Prairie, Wis.; former wife, Theresa "Cookie" of Trempealeau; his grandchildren, Casey (Dustin) Wenger, Harley (Karl) Hoem, Jerad (Maranda Ritter) DeLaney, Evan and Cole Carhart, Natalie and Vanessa Larson; his great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lylah Wenger, Lizzie Hoem, Kayden Olson, Nyomi Ritter; his sisters, Virginia (Donnie) Ronning of Ettrick, Carol Redsten of Galesville, Gloria (Bob) Nordstrom of La Crosse, Joyce (Mary) Johnson of Ettrick; his brother, Jimmy (Carol) Johnson of Galesville; and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; his father, Carlie; his brother-in-law, Larry Redsten; and his nephew, Austin Johnson.

Private funeral services will be Thursday, April 1, at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, with the Rev. Anna Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at French Creek Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing are required.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.