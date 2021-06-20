Menu
Dennis F. Pellowski
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Dennis F. Pellowski

DODGE, WI - Dennis F. Pellowski, age 79, of Dodge, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 3 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, WI. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
N20555 County Road G, Dodge, WI
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
6:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
N20555 County Road G, Dodge, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So very sorry for your loss
Jerry and Jan Tracy
June 20, 2021
