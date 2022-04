Dennis G. Wood

BANGOR - Dennis G. Wood, 90 years old, of Bangor, Wisconsin, passed away on May 1, 2021 in a UTV accident.

All are invited to celebrate Dennis' life from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Log Cabin in Bangor. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.