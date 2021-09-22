Dexter Lee Groves

VIROQUA - Dexter Lee Groves, age 76, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Viroqua on January 31, 1945, the son of Harry and Marie (Cunningham) Groves.

On December 3, 1984, Dexter married Karen Campbell and they enjoyed 37 years together; in part because he would say "yes dear" with a smile - he was truly a wonderful husband and father. After attending school in Viroqua, Dexter went to work hauling milk and was employed at the Vernon County Highway Department for many years. When not working, he enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, trap shooting, playing euchre, his grandkids, and spending time with his family. He had a generous nature and will best be remembered for how much he enjoyed cutting wood, especially for people in need - giving freely to those who couldn't afford to pay.

Dexter is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his daughter, Crystal (Kyle) Strand and their children, Brayden and Dakota; a step-son, Rod (Jennifer) Colburn, and their children Tommy, Devin and Ryan; a step-daughter, Shawn (Jeff) Mesich, and their son Kevin; two sisters: Ramona (Jerry Hoffman) Cole and Bonnie Mashak; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dexter was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Barry Mashak.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI, followed by a gathering to celebrate Dexter's life at the Retreat Sportsman's Club. Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.

Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.