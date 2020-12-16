Diana Lynn Parker

Diana Lynn Parker, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley, Ryan House, in Phoenix, Ariz.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff for the wonderful and loving care they provided in Diana's final days.

Diana was born in Florida, to Sherlia and Leslie R. Gillett. She was the oldest of four siblings.

Diana is survived by her mother, Sherlia Jeffers of La Farge; her two sons, Chris (Amanda) Wilson of Dahlonega, Ga., and Jeff (Tina) Wilson of Phoenix; sister, Janet Rath of Phoenix; brothers, Daniel Gillett of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Donald (Miranda) Gillett of Reedsburg, Wis.; stepsisters, Vicki (Tim) Vannablarcom of Viroqua, and Linda (Rick) Thomas of Florida; stepdaughter, Andrea of Eau Claire, Wis.; and grandkids, Alex, Branden, Layla, Sky, Cameron, Tara, Amber and Logan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, Leslie; stepfather, Clarence Jeffers; granddaughter, Arella; and niece, Mitchelle.

Diana will always be remembered as a loving mother and great friend to many.

Services will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, at Cranberry Country Lodge, Tomah. Please follow COVID guidelines, wear a mask and respect social distancing.