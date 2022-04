Diane Susan Lager

Diane Susan Lager, age 58, died on June 29, 2021, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Diane was born in Caledonia, Minnesota, on October 9, 1962, to La Verne and Erma (Peter) Lager.

Per Diane's wishes, there will be no services.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.