Diane Lynn Bateman

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Diane Lynn Bateman, 70, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston, Minn. She was born Dec. 21, 1949, in La Crosse, to Roy and Arlene (Wolter) Schroeder. On May 9, 1970, she married James Bateman and together they were blessed with over 50 years of marriage and memories.

Diane's family would like to thank the staffs at Gundersen Health System, as well as at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab, for their care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Burial will immediately follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minn. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of services Saturday at the church. Those attending are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guideline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Luther High School or the Hiler Cemetery Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.