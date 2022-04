Diane Mamroe

VIROQUA - Diane Mamroe crossed the threshold on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at home in the presence of her husband Kurt.

A vigil was held in the home.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt; sister, Linda Kroll (Donald Gaubatz); brother, Mark Kroll; nephews: Mathew and Tom Gaubatz; neice, Gwen Gaubatz.