Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze, 76, of Holmen, passed away December 14, 2021, at her home in Holmen surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday December 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Holmen. Rosary will be done at 9:15 AM and Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:45 AM until time of the service. Graveside service will be at the Mormon Coulee Cemetery following the service.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main Street, Holmen, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.