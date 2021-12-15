Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze, 76, of Holmen, passed away December 14, 2021, at her home in Holmen surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday December 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Holmen. Rosary will be done at 9:15 AM and Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:45 AM until time of the service. Graveside service will be at the Mormon Coulee Cemetery following the service.

