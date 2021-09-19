Diane Joyce Wright

LA CROSSE - Diane Joyce Wright, caring wife, mother and friend, passed away on September 16, 2021 at the age of 77 in La Crosse, WI after a long battle with lung disease.

Diane is survived by her husband Ken; a daughter Lori (Jim) Schroeder; a son Michael (Loana) Wright; two brothers: Dave and Kim; as well as two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diane was born April 11, 1944 in Michigan to Bill and Arlene Gregory, the oldest of three siblings. Her childhood years were dominated by family, including mercilessly tormenting her two younger brothers; all in fun of course. She met her husband Ken at a summer camp in northern Michigan when he stopped by to borrow an axe, and soon dropped out of college to support him in his academic pursuits. The early years were tough (a 25 cent olive burger at a local hangout was considered a night on the town), but full of love.

The couple moved to Wisconsin after graduation and set about creating a loving home for their family. Diane was a dedicated stay at home mom to her young kids and an enthusiastic volunteer for their activities. As the kids got older, Diane's love for children did not fade, and she took a position as a teacher's aide in the local Head Start program. She was an avid reader and crossworder, and loved spending time on the river and playing games with friends and family. She was a dedicated bridge player for decades, and leaves behind a Pinochle ledger that puts her comfortably ahead of her husband in head-to-head play.

A visitation is scheduled for 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Avenue South in La Crosse. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation (curearthritis.org), or cash gifts will be donated to the La Crosse South Branch Public Library.

