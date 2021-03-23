Menu
Dickie C. Grubbs
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Dickie C. Grubbs

ONALASKA -- Dickie C. Grubbs, 75, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side. He was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Corsicana, Texas, to Ralph Grubbs and Grace (Amundson) Grubbs.

Dickie chose Onalaska to raise his family. He retired at Bay State Milling Co. He also served in the U.S. Army and is also USAR retired. He will be deeply missed. You will always be with us Dickie, in our hearts forever.

Dickie is survived by his four children, James, Randall, Johanne, and Cynthia (Riggall) Grubbs; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Dennis Grubbs; two sisters, Kathleen and Sara; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Underhill) Grubbs; a daughter, Debra Sue; father, Ralph; mother, Grace (Amundson) Grubbs; a sister, Anita Jo (Hagan) Grubbs; his father-in-law, William Underhill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday March 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW in honor of Dickie. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
401 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, you have my sincere sympathy. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lillie Hunter
December 7, 2021
I think what will always stay in my heart is creamy oatmeal, brown sugar and butter. apple sauce, and 2 boiled eggs. and asking Kathy on the phone to go to a gym and get two strong guy to help sit up his 300 pounds. How he for years worked on geneology for us all. I did what he asked of me to stay with him to the very end. I still hear his southern texas drawl he never lost. and the glitter in his eyes watching the dallas cowboys. The way he loved his kids and his wife. Served his country and worked and retired from Bay State Milling in Winona, MN. Love from his Sister Sara (Lorrie)
Sara & Marty Roberts Sr.
April 5, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family and may God grant peace and comfort. I´m thankful to have had the honor to have corresponded with Dickie a few years ago as we discussed our common genealogy. Rest In Peace Cousin Dickie.
William E ( Bill ) Barnard
April 4, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy ! Johanne , Kathy , Butch and the rest of the family . I am so sorry ! R.I.P. Dickey ...
Sandy Drake
March 24, 2021
