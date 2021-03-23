Dickie C. Grubbs

ONALASKA -- Dickie C. Grubbs, 75, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side. He was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Corsicana, Texas, to Ralph Grubbs and Grace (Amundson) Grubbs.

Dickie chose Onalaska to raise his family. He retired at Bay State Milling Co. He also served in the U.S. Army and is also USAR retired. He will be deeply missed. You will always be with us Dickie, in our hearts forever.

Dickie is survived by his four children, James, Randall, Johanne, and Cynthia (Riggall) Grubbs; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Dennis Grubbs; two sisters, Kathleen and Sara; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Underhill) Grubbs; a daughter, Debra Sue; father, Ralph; mother, Grace (Amundson) Grubbs; a sister, Anita Jo (Hagan) Grubbs; his father-in-law, William Underhill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday March 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW in honor of Dickie. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.