Dolores C. Brumm

EITZEN, Minn. -- Dolores C. Brumm, 91, of Eitzen passed away, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.