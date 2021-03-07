Menu
Dolores M. "Lori" Patros
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Dolores 'Lori' M. Patros

HILTON HEAD, S.C./LA CROSSE -- Dolores "Lori" M. Patros, 83, of Hilton Head Island, formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born Feb. 15, 1938, in La Crosse, to Alice and Bernie Weiland.

Dolores graduated from UW-L with a master's degree in school psychology. She received her master's degree after an illustrious teaching career. She then worked as a school psychologist. While working and once retired she took great care of her parents and family. She loved painting, gardening, crocheting, traveling, reading, friends, family and the Red Hats.

For the last four years Lori lived with her daughter and son-in-law, first in Atlanta and now on Hilton Head Island. On Hilton Head she loved the beach and birds.

Lori is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Eric) Baeder; her son, Douglas (Colleen) Patros; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (and one on the way); four siblings; daughter-in-law, Ann Patros; and son-in-law, John Springer. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Patros; and daughter, Jeannette Springer.

A memorial service will be held in La Crosse at a future date.

Islandfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
So very sorry to hear of the loss of Lori, we loved her just like our Dad (Don Wenger) loved her so much. She had the biggest heart and was always just a chat away. She has definitely earned your angel wings!
Amanda Odegaard
March 8, 2021
So sad that another family member has passed away. Rest in peace dear Lori from the Helfrich side of your family.
Kim Linhart
March 7, 2021
Not only did my husband, Dave, live across the alley from Weilands while growing up, but we lived across the street from Lori on Coulee Drive. I always enjoyed our "lawn" chats. Sad to hear this news. Bette
Elizabeth Wenger
March 7, 2021
I was Lori's, "across the street" neighbor on Coulee Dr., La Crosse. I am so sorry to hear of this loss. May God bring you peace and blessing for your care to her these last years.
Tom Sweeney
March 7, 2021
Our prayers are with your family.
Gail and Dave Hayek
March 7, 2021
