HILTON HEAD, S.C./LA CROSSE -- Dolores "Lori" M. Patros, 83, of Hilton Head Island, formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born Feb. 15, 1938, in La Crosse, to Alice and Bernie Weiland.

Dolores graduated from UW-L with a master's degree in school psychology. She received her master's degree after an illustrious teaching career. She then worked as a school psychologist. While working and once retired she took great care of her parents and family. She loved painting, gardening, crocheting, traveling, reading, friends, family and the Red Hats.

For the last four years Lori lived with her daughter and son-in-law, first in Atlanta and now on Hilton Head Island. On Hilton Head she loved the beach and birds.

Lori is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Eric) Baeder; her son, Douglas (Colleen) Patros; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (and one on the way); four siblings; daughter-in-law, Ann Patros; and son-in-law, John Springer. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Patros; and daughter, Jeannette Springer.

A memorial service will be held in La Crosse at a future date.

