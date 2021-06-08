Menu
Dolores A. Roberts
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Dolores A. Roberts

Dolores A. Roberts, 92, long time resident of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021 at her home in Onalaska, WI.

While living in Fort Atkinson, Dorrie, was very involved in her community. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she volunteered at Hoard Historical Museum along with being a volunteer with hospice. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends, traveling stateside with her husband Ray and internationally with her second husband, Richard Northey. In 2018 she and her companion dog, Buddy, moved to Onalaska, WI to be closer to her daughter Kathy, Tom and family.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and an active member of Order of the Eastern Star along with being active within her condo HOA.

A private family funeral will be held. The family would like to thank SpringBrook Assisted Living, Mayo La Crosse, Bethany St Joseph, and Schumacher Kish for their kindness and care. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


We are so very sorry to the loss of your dear Mother. My Mom Geri and I always enjoyed seeing your Mom and Buddy at SpringBrook. She was always so friendly and cheerful. She will be dearly missed.
Laura Tranberg
Friend
June 8, 2021
Joe & I really enjoyed seeing Dorrie & Buddy at SpringBrook. She was always so nice and greeted us with her beautiful smile.
Joe & Dianne Hauser
Friend
June 8, 2021
We worked together for several years at UW-W and we and our spouses got together many times for relaxation. Am sure you will miss her but remember she is in a better place than we are. May our dear Lord bless you and yours in the coming years. Blessings, Helen
Helen Dunshee
Coworker
June 4, 2021
Dear Kathy, Tom & family

So sorry to hear of Dories passing and so thankful to hear she went peaceful! That is the way we all like to go. Just talked to Joyce Rueth and informed her of Dories passing. We gals Grace Huebner, Doris Chamberlain Joyce and myself had many good coffee clutches together and fish fries and ,many little parties along the way! Those were some good years and they are treasured. May God grant you comfort and know she is in a new home. My Sympathy to all of you. David and Charlotte Goers-Nevin
David &Charlotte Goers-Nevin
Friend
June 3, 2021
Kathy, Tom and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Dory’s death. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Corky and Haggerty’s
Friend
June 1, 2021
I'm so sorry for you loss! Dorrie was truly an amazing woman and I'll miss my talks with her. She and Buddy will be missed by all at Springbrook.
Joni Bott
Friend
May 29, 2021
dory was a wonderful lady...she will be missed by everyone at springbrook, staff and residents...she brought a smile to everyone's face...will miss you dory!
May 29, 2021
