Dolores 'Joan' Sinniger

Dolores "Joan" Sinniger, 84, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church. Those attending will be asked to where a mask and be mindful of social distancing. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel which can be accessed at, www.mmoclacrosse.org. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Nursing Alumni Association c/o Viterbo University or the Alzheimer's Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.