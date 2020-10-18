Menu
Dolores "Joan" Sinniger
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1936
DIED
October 14, 2020

Dolores 'Joan' Sinniger

Dolores "Joan" Sinniger, 84, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church. Those attending will be asked to where a mask and be mindful of social distancing. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel which can be accessed at, www.mmoclacrosse.org. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Nursing Alumni Association c/o Viterbo University or the Alzheimer's Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Oct
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Joan was a long time friend, from our student days at SFSN, to bowling, golfing. Knights of Columbus , MMOC. She will be missed .I just met her Aunt Bev, here at
Eagle Crest South. May she Rest In Peace
Nixie Oldenburg
Friend
October 16, 2020