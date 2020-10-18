Donald F. Kinstler

Donald F. Kinstler, 95, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged. To view the full obituary and to send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.