Donald Joseph Pehler

Donald Joseph Pehler, 86, of La Crosse died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse. Don was born in Arcadia, Oct. 25, 1933, to Joseph and Mary Ann (Kaiser) Pehler. On June 7, 1956, he married Jean Stange at St. John's Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Don served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1955. It was a proud, life-changing moment for Don to attend the Freedom Honor Flight in 2014. He retired from Gateway Foods/Fleming, after 31 dedicated years, in 1995. Don always looked forward to family reunions, taking his children to his dad's farm in Arcadia, and attending church dinners. Having all of his extended family together for celebrations was always close to Don's heart. He was a great conversationalist; anyone Don met became a friend. Don enjoyed traveling, including numerous trips to Hawaii, watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, Polish poppy seed coffee cake, and a daily dose of Jif creamy peanut butter.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean; five children, Pat (Tom) Dunn, Kathy (Gary) Kerska, Joe (Cyndi Dooley) Pehler, Sandy (Vicki Powell) Pehler, and Susie (nee Pehler) Thom. He is further survived by his 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Jenni, Cindy, Brian, Stephanie, Amanda, Zachary, Chad, Josh, Courtney and Andrew; and eight great-grandchildren, Everett, Dorian, Leona, Addison, Delaney, Aurora, Aimsleigh and Lincoln.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary (Hunter) Pehler; his sister, Joan; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. with burial to be held in French Island Cemetery, with full military honors, performed by the Roy L. Vingers Post 52, following the Mass. The funeral Mass will also be available to live stream from St. Patrick's Website: www.stpatsonalaska.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather.

The family would like to thank all of the medical staff that provided care and comfort to Don.

Memorials are preferred and will be given to the Freedom Honor Flight in Don's name. Online condolences maybe made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.