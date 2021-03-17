Donald L. Meyer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald L. Meyer, 85, of La Crescent passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Caledonia, Minn., to Floyd and Florence (Kaatz) Meyer. He grew up in Hokah, Minn., and in his youth, he worked at his parents' gas station; he graduated from Houston High School.

While Don was in the hospital recuperating from a motorcycle accident, he was taken care of by a nurse named MaryEllen Strauman. They married July 6, 1956, and she preceded him in death July 6, 2014, their 58th wedding anniversary. In 1958, Don began his career at Ray Hutson Chevrolet. Don was recognized as a Legion of Leaders top salesman for many years. He later opened Ray Hutson's "Between Used Cars" on the pike between La Crosse and La Crescent; he retired in 2002, after 44 years of service.

Don was a founding member of the La Crescent Sportsman's Club and a member of both the La Crescent Riders and the Root River Riders Saddle Clubs. He was an avid hunter and he also loved to snowmobile, camp, travel and play cards.

Don is survived by four children, Cindy (David) Sampson of Lino Lakes, Minn., Larry (Teri) Meyer of La Crescent, MaryBeth Meyer of Minneapolis, and Robert (Leann) Meyer of Dakota, Minn.; three grandchildren, Tim Meyer of La Crosse, Jennifer (Jesse) Osvold of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Matthew Meyer of Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Lander and Silvan Meyer, both of River Falls, Wis.; a sister, LaVonne Stafslien of West Salem; two nieces, Lori (Jim) Larson of Chaska, Minn., and Renee Jandt of West Salem. In addition to his wife, MaryEllen, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, John Stafslien.

Don was always quick to point out that he was the first resident of Springbrook in La Crescent. The family extends a sincere thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Springbrook.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12 p.m. noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the La Crescent Food Shelf or the La Crescent Fire Department.