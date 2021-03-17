Menu
Donald L. Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Donald L. Meyer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald L. Meyer, 85, of La Crescent passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Caledonia, Minn., to Floyd and Florence (Kaatz) Meyer. He grew up in Hokah, Minn., and in his youth, he worked at his parents' gas station; he graduated from Houston High School.

While Don was in the hospital recuperating from a motorcycle accident, he was taken care of by a nurse named MaryEllen Strauman. They married July 6, 1956, and she preceded him in death July 6, 2014, their 58th wedding anniversary. In 1958, Don began his career at Ray Hutson Chevrolet. Don was recognized as a Legion of Leaders top salesman for many years. He later opened Ray Hutson's "Between Used Cars" on the pike between La Crosse and La Crescent; he retired in 2002, after 44 years of service.

Don was a founding member of the La Crescent Sportsman's Club and a member of both the La Crescent Riders and the Root River Riders Saddle Clubs. He was an avid hunter and he also loved to snowmobile, camp, travel and play cards.

Don is survived by four children, Cindy (David) Sampson of Lino Lakes, Minn., Larry (Teri) Meyer of La Crescent, MaryBeth Meyer of Minneapolis, and Robert (Leann) Meyer of Dakota, Minn.; three grandchildren, Tim Meyer of La Crosse, Jennifer (Jesse) Osvold of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Matthew Meyer of Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Lander and Silvan Meyer, both of River Falls, Wis.; a sister, LaVonne Stafslien of West Salem; two nieces, Lori (Jim) Larson of Chaska, Minn., and Renee Jandt of West Salem. In addition to his wife, MaryEllen, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, John Stafslien.

Don was always quick to point out that he was the first resident of Springbrook in La Crescent. The family extends a sincere thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Springbrook.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12 p.m. noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the La Crescent Food Shelf or the La Crescent Fire Department.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
111 S. Oak Street, La Crescent, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out the passing of Don.

Our families were intertwined for many years, the trips taken, snowmobiling etc.. just to many to list. Lots of memories.

Don & MaryEllen, and my parents, Kenny & MaryLou, good friends for many years, are reunited once again.

Cindy, Larry, Mary Beth, and Bobby, and families, truly sorry for your loss.
Thoughts and prayers to you..

Linda (Geiwitz) and Mike Hirschuber
Friend
April 29, 2021
Your dad had to wait a long time to be reunited with your mom. They were an amazing couple. May he RIP. ( Danny and and I will be traveling in your area sometime between June 1st and August 31. Danny got a new toy, a 28 foot class C motorhome. We would like to see you on our trip. I am sending a notification to the people we hope to see and you are on our list. I hope to connect with you between now and when we leave on our trip on June 1. I will have your info on this site)
Kay Strauman
April 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss, Cindy, Larry, Marybeth, and Bob. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you for helping our family obtain some very reasonable and fun cars to drive, especially the 72 Camaro and 77 Ford Granada. Thank you for being an Awesome neighbor! Johnny and Kay
John Grattan Jr. And Kay Pedretti
April 5, 2021
Don, Such A Wonderful Man. Don Will Always Be In My Heart. Rest In Peace My Friend. Love, Hugs And Peace, To Dons Family, And To All The Lucky People, That Crossed Don's Path. Love And Peace XO
Shelly
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Don. I worked with him at Ray Hutson and he was a great guy.
Hal Scheie
Friend
March 17, 2021
I am so happy that I was able to meet Don & be a part of his life at SpringBrook. I will miss our conversations & our "puzzle time" together. He was a very special person. My deepest condolences to his family & friends.
Crystal Slater
Friend
March 17, 2021
Don was a significant presence wherever he was around town. Always remember him down at the lot and at high school basketball games. We are sorry for your loss and will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Brett & Barbra Mighall
March 17, 2021
Don will be dearly missed,what a wonderful person, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Meyer Family, God Bless.
Todd and Laura (Kramer) Delaney
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
